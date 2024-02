Two 20-year-olds are dead in a murder-suicide in San Antonio. Jewel Garcia locked her two children in a room and called police to say she was shot.

Arriving at an apartment complex in the 10100 block of State Highway 16 on Friday, officers found the bodies of Garcia and Josiah Moton, both dead of gunshot wounds.

The state Department of Family and Protective Services says the children are receiving care. The medical examiner says Moton died by suicide.