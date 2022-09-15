Children Return To School In Seattle After Week Long Strike

Students and parents line up on the first day of school Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, outside Bailey Gatzert Elementary School in Seattle. Seattle Education Association members voted to end the strike Tuesday afternoon after reaching a tentative agreement with Seattle Public Schools on Monday evening. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP)/

(AP) — Children are back in school in Seattle following a week long teachers strike that delayed the start of classes. Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association announced Monday night that they had reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, and late Tuesday they announced that the union’s membership had voted to suspend the walkout pending ratification. Striking teachers said their main concern was educational and emotional help for students. Students will have to make up the five days of school they missed.