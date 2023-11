Children’s Health System is reporting a spike in the number of RSV cases. Since October 1st, the number of cases has increased more than 132-percent. RSV infection was rare during the pandemic because of masks and social distancing.

The numbers are now approaching pre-COVID levels. In August, the CDC recommended a new drug for use in pediatric patients, but there’s a nationwide shortage of the drug. A different vaccine is available for pregnant women and people over 60.