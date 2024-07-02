Children’s Medical Center Sees Spike In Walking Pneumonia Cases

Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth is reporting a significant spike in cases of so-called “walking pneumonia.” Last week, 80 of almost 400 patients tested positive for mycoplasma pneumonia which is caused by a bacterial infection. That’s a positivity rate of 20 percent. There were no cases reported at this same time in 2023.

Children with pre-existing conditions are at a higher risk. Symptoms include a prolonged cough, fever and a rash near the mouth. Doctors say parents should seek medical attention if their child has difficulty breathing or a fever that lasts more than five days.