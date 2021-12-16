Chilean Women, Wary Of Rightist, May Decide President’s Race

A follower of Chile's presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast from the Partido Republicano, holds campaign flags during a rally in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Chile votes in the runoff election on Dec. 19. (AP PhotoMatias Delacroix)

(AP) — Most eligible Chilean voters stayed home for the first round of presidential voting. But fear of right-wing candidate José Antonio Kast galvanized many women to action when he finished first, topping a leftist rival. Those women could be the clincher in a tight race between political extremes battling for Chile’s future.

Several opinion polls indicate that this time women are flocking in droves to Gabriel Boric — a millennial who uses non-binary pronouns from the stump. He’s trying to capitalize on Kast’s long record of sexist comments even as Kast retreats from some of his hard-line proposals.