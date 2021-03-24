China Bashes US Over Racism, Inequality, Pandemic Response

(AP) — China is taking the U.S. to task over racism, financial inequality and the government’s response to the coronavirus in an annual report that seeks to counter U.S. accusations of human rights abuses by China’s ruling Communist Party. The document says the U.S. saw its epidemic situation go out of control in 2020, accompanied by political disorder, inter-ethnic conflicts and social division. The 28-page report also highlighted the Jan. 6 insurrectionist attack on the Capitol as well as gun violence and health disparities. China issues the report each year in response to U.S. criticism of its record of alleged abuses. The report comes after the European Union joined the U.S., Britain and Canada in imposing sanctions on Chinese officials over accusations they abused ethnic minorities.