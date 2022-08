A Ukrainian serviceman of "Fireflies" reconnaissance team takes his position at the frontline in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

China is calling the U.S. the “main instigator” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China’s ambassador to Russia said in an interview with a Russian state news agency the U.S. was trying to “exhaust” Russia by enforcing sanctions, supplying arms to Ukraine, and helping to expand the NATO alliance.

The invasion has caused thousands of deaths and more than a quarter of the Ukrainian population to flee their homes.