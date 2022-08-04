China Conducts ‘precision missile strikes’ In Taiwan Strait

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, a projectile is launched from an unspecified location in China, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. China says it conducted "precision missile strikes" in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades. (CCTV via AP)

(AP) — China says it has conducted “precision missile strikes” in the Taiwan Strait as part of military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments in six zones surrounding the island.

Japan says it protested to China after five of the missiles landed inside its Exclusive Economic Zone. The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week. They are intended to advertise China’s threat to attack the self-governing island republic in response to moves to solidify its de facto independence from Chinese rule.

Taiwan has put its military on alert and staged civil defense drills, while the U.S. has numerous naval assets in the area.