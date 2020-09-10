China Denounces US Visa Revocations As Racial Discrimination

(AP) – China says the U.S. move to revoke the visas of about 1,000 Chinese students amounts to outright political persecution and racial discrimination.

The statement Thursday from the foreign ministry spokesperson comesa day after Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said his department was blocking visas for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China’s military fusion strategy to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research.

The State Department later put the number of visas to be revoked at 1,000. Beijing says the move damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students studying in the U.S.