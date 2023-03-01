WORLD

China Dismisses FBI Statement On COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory

jsalinasBy
People wearing face masks walk past rows of lanterns at a tourist shopping street in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(AP) — For the second day in a row, China is dismissing U.S. suggestions that the COVID-19 pandemic may have been triggered by a virus that leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

Responding to comments from FBI Director Christopher Wray, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the involvement of the U.S. intelligence community was evidence enough of the politicization of the issue. She says: “By rehashing the lab-leak theory, the U.S. will not succeed in discrediting China, and instead, it will only hurt its own credibility.”

In an interview that aired Tuesday, Wray said: “The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in (central China’s) Wuhan.”

