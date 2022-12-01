China Eases Virus Controls Amid Effort To Head Off Protests

A woman shops in a reopened grocery store in the district of Haizhu as pandemic restrictions are eased in southern China's Guangzhou province, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. More Chinese cities eased some anti-virus restrictions as police patrolled their streets to head off protests Thursday while the ruling Communist Party prepared for the high-profile funeral of late leader Jiang Zemin. (AP Photo)

(AP) — More Chinese cities are easing anti-virus restrictions and police are patrolling their streets as the government tries to defuse public anger over some of the world’s most stringent COVID measures.

Following weekend demonstrations at which some crowds made the politically explosive demand that leader Xi Jinping resign, the streets of major cities have been quiet in the face of a crackdown. Guangzhou, Shijiazhuang, Chengdu and other major cities announced they were easing testing requirements and controls on movement. In some areas, markets and bus service reopened.

A newspaper reported Beijing has begun allowing some people with the virus to isolate at home. The government didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation Thursday.