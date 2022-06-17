China Launches High-Tech Aircraft Carrier In Naval Milestone

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, coloured smoke mark the launch ceremony for China's third aircraft carrier christened Fujian at a dry dock in Shanghai on Friday, June 17, 2022. China on Friday launched its third aircraft carrier, the first such ship to be both designed and built entirely within the country. (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP)

(AP) — China has launched its third aircraft carrier, the first such ship to be designed and built entirely within the country.

State media reports said the Type 003 new-generation aircraft carrier christened Fujian left its drydock at a shipyard in Shanghai on Friday morning. State broadcaster CCTV showed assembled navy personnel standing beneath the massive ship as water jets sprayed over its deck, multi-colored streamers flew and colorful smoke was released. The launch comes as China seeks to extend the range and power of its navy.

Equipped with the latest weaponry and aircraft-launch technology, the ship’s capabilities are thought to rival those of Western carriers, as Beijing seeks to turn its navy, already the world’s largest, into a multi-carrier force.