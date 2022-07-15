WORLD

China Leader Xi Visits Xinjiang Amid Human Rights Concerns

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, visits the community of Guyuanxiang in the Tianshan District in Urumqi in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)
(AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited the northwestern Xinjiang region this week amid concerns over China’s detention of a million or more members of primarily Muslim ethnic native minorities. The official Xinhua News Agency reported that Xi called Xinjiang a “core area and a hub” in China’s program of building ports, railways and power stations connecting it to economies reaching from Central Asia to Eastern Europe. Under Xi, authorities have carried out a sweeping crackdown on Xinjiang’s native Uygur and Kazakh communities following an outburst of separatist violence. Critics have described the crackdown that placed thousands in prison-like indoctrination camps as a form of cultural genocide. The U.S. and others have placed officials responsible under visa bans.

