China Locks Down 3rd City, Raising Affected To 20 million

A man wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus walks by medical workers in protective suits taking swab samples for the COVID-19 test from residents in Huaxian county, central China's Henan province on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. (Chinatopix via AP)

(AP) — A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. It wasn’t clear how long the lockdown of Anyang, home to 5.5 million people, would last. Another 13 million people are locked down in the city of Xi’an and 1.1 million in Yuzhou.

Authorities have also imposed restrictions imposed on the port city of Tianjin that lies only about an hour from Beijing, which is to host the Winter Olympics from Feb. 4. Hong Kong has closed kindergartens and primary schools after infections were reported in students.