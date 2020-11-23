China Prepping For Mission To Bring Back Material From Moon

Flags with the logo of the Communist Party of China fly in the breeze near a launch pad at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Chinese technicians were making final preparations Monday for a mission to bring back material from the moon's surface for the first time in nearly half a century — an undertaking that could boost human understanding of the moon and of the solar system more generally. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Flags with the logo of the Communist Party of China fly in the breeze near a launch pad at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Chinese technicians were making final preparations Monday for a mission to bring back material from the moon's surface for the first time in nearly half a century — an undertaking that could boost human understanding of the moon and of the solar system more generally. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(AP) — Chinese technicians are making final preparations for a mission to bring back material from the moon’s surface for the first time in nearly half a century. That undertaking could boost human understanding of the moon and of the solar system more generally. Chang’e 5 is China’s most ambitious lunar mission yet. If successful, it would be a major advance for the country’s space program. Some experts say it could pave the way for bringing samples back from Mars or even a crewed lunar mission. The four components of the Chang’e 5 spacecraft are expected to be sent into space Tuesday aboard a massive Long March-5 rocket from the Wenchang launch center on the southern island province of Hainan.