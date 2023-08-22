China Proposing New Rules Designed To Limit Screen Time For Minors

China’s top internet regulator is aiming for all mobile devices and apps to have a built-in minor mode that would restrict daily screen time to a maximum of two hours a day.

Under the new rules, children and teens in China would automatically see online apps close when time limits are up, they would also be offered “age-based content.” No one under 18 would be able to access their screens between ten p.m. and six a.m.

Children under eight would be able to use their phones for only 40 minutes a day, while those between eight and 16 would get an hour of screen time; teens from 16 to 18 would be allowed two hours. All age groups would receive a reminder to rest after using their device for more than 30 minutes.