China Reaffirms Threat Of Military Force To Annex Taiwan

(AP) — China has reaffirmed its threat to use military force to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control. The lengthy policy statement issued by the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office and its news department Wednesday followed almost a week of threatening Chinese military exercises near the island that have disrupted flights and shipping in a region crucial to global supply chains. China says the threatening moves were prompted by a visit to Taiwan last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Taiwan says China used that merely as a pretext to up its threats. Beijing extended the ongoing exercises without announcing when they will end, although they appear to have run their course for the time being.