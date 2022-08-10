China Reaffirms Threat Of Military Force To Annex Taiwan

FILE - In this photo provided by China's Xinhua News Agency, a People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan's frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear on Aug. 5, 2022. China on Wednesday, Aug. 10, reaffirmed its threat to use military force to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control, amid threatening Chinese military exercises that have raised tensions between the sides to their highest level in years. (Lin Jian/Xinhua via AP, File)

(AP) — China has reaffirmed its threat to use military force to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control. The lengthy policy statement issued by the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office and its news department Wednesday followed almost a week of threatening Chinese military exercises near the island that have disrupted flights and shipping in a region crucial to global supply chains. China says the threatening moves were prompted by a visit to Taiwan last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Taiwan says China used that merely as a pretext to up its threats. Beijing extended the ongoing exercises without announcing when they will end, although they appear to have run their course for the time being.