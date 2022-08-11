China Renews Taiwan Threats, Island Cites ‘wishful thinking’

FILE - Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. China on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, renewed its threat to attack Taiwan following almost a week of wargames near the island. Taiwan has called Beijing's claims to the self-governing democracy “wishful thinking" and launched its own military exercises. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai, File)

FILE - Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. China on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, renewed its threat to attack Taiwan following almost a week of wargames near the island. Taiwan has called Beijing's claims to the self-governing democracy “wishful thinking" and launched its own military exercises. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai, File)

(AP) — China has renewed its threat to attack Taiwan following almost a week of war games near the island, amid international condemnation and a stinging rebuke from the self-governing democracy’s government.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Thursday said Taiwan’s “collusion with external forces to seek independence and provocation will only accelerate their own demise and push Taiwan into the abyss of disaster.” China’s attempt at intimidation was prompted by a visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The U.S., Japan and allies have denounced the exercises. On Wednesday, Britain’s government summoned Chinese Ambassador Zheng Zeguang to the Foreign Office to demand an explanation of “Beijing’s aggressive and wide-ranging escalation against Taiwan.”