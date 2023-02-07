WORLD

China Says Will ‘safeguard interests’ Over Balloon Shootdown

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. China said Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, it will “resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests” over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by the United States, as relations between the two countries deteriorate further. (Chad Fish via AP, File)

(AP) — China says it will “resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests” over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by the United States.

The incident has prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a visit to Beijing that had offered slight hopes for an improvement in relations. China says the object was a civilian balloon used for meteorological research but has refused to say to whom it belongs.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday reiterated that the unmanned airship posed no threat and entered U.S. airspace accidentally. She again criticized the U.S. for overreacting and using force in handling the matter. Asked if China wanted the debris returned, she reasserted the airship belongs to China.

Super Bowl Betting Projected To Reach $16 Billion This Year

Previous article

AMC To Charge More For Good Seats In Movie Theaters

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD