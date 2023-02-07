China Says Will ‘safeguard interests’ Over Balloon Shootdown

(AP) — China says it will “resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests” over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by the United States.

The incident has prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a visit to Beijing that had offered slight hopes for an improvement in relations. China says the object was a civilian balloon used for meteorological research but has refused to say to whom it belongs.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday reiterated that the unmanned airship posed no threat and entered U.S. airspace accidentally. She again criticized the U.S. for overreacting and using force in handling the matter. Asked if China wanted the debris returned, she reasserted the airship belongs to China.