China Testing Blunders Stemmed From Secret Deals With Firms

Zhong Hanneng holds a photo of her son, Peng Yi, and talks about his difficulties in getting tested for COVID-19, eventually dying from the disease, in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. “There were very, very few tests, basically none. ... if you couldn’t prove you were positive, you couldn’t get admitted to a hospital. ... The doctor said there was nothing that could be done.” (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)