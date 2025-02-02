China To File Lawsuit Against U.S. On Tariffs

China intends to file a lawsuit against the U.S. in response to President Trump’s announcement of a ten-percent levy on Chinese imports.

China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Sunday the lawsuit would be filed at the World Trade Organization. The statement called the tariff a “serious violation” and said China will “take corresponding countermeasures to firmly safeguard its own rights and interests.”

While Canada and Mexico retaliated with tariffs of their own, China’s Commerce Ministry did not make any references to imposing tariffs on the U.S.