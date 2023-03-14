WORLD

China To Reopen To Tourists, Resume All Visas Wednesday

FILE - An airliner worker asks traveller to declare their health information after checking in at the international flight check in counter at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Aug. 24, 2022. China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday, March 15, 2023 after a three-year halt during the pandemic as it sought to boost its tourism and economy. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

(AP) — China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday as it tries to revive tourism and its economy following a three-year halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists.

In February, China had declared a “decisive victory” over COVID-19. The move announced Tuesday would “further facilitate the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel,” according to the notice.

China had stuck to a harsh “zero-COVID” strategy involving sudden lockdowns and daily COVID-19 testing to try to stop the virus before abandoning most aspects of the policy in December amid growing opposition.

