China Virus Protests Hit Hong Kong After Mainland Rallies

Protesters hold up blank white papers during a commemoration for victims of a recent Urumqi deadly fire at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Students in Hong Kong chanted “oppose dictatorship” in a protest against China’s anti-virus controls after crowds in mainland cities called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung)

Protesters hold up blank white papers during a commemoration for victims of a recent Urumqi deadly fire at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Students in Hong Kong chanted “oppose dictatorship” in a protest against China’s anti-virus controls after crowds in mainland cities called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung)

(AP) — Students in Hong Kong have chanted “oppose dictatorship” in a protest of China’s COVID-19 rules. That came Monday after demonstrators on the mainland issued an unprecedented call for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. Demonstrations against China’s strict anti-virus measures spread to several cities over the weekend.

Authorities eased some regulations, apparently as part of an attempt to quell public anger. But the government showed no sign of backing down on its larger coronavirus strategy.

Analysts expect authorities to quickly silence the dissent. About 50 students sang at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and some lit candles to show support for demonstrators in mainland cities.