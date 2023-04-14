WORLD

China Vows Not To Sell Arms To Any Party In Ukraine War

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang speaks during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing Friday, April 14, 2023. (Suo Takekuma/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — China’s foreign minister says the country won’t sell weapons to either side in the war in Ukraine. Qin Gang was responding to Western concerns that Beijing could provide military assistance to Russia.

China has maintained that it is neutral in the conflict, while backing Russia politically, rhetorically and economically at a time when Western nations have imposed punishing sanctions and sought to isolate Moscow for its invasion of its neighbor.

Qin is the highest-level Chinese official to make such an explicit statement about arms sales to Russia. He added that China would also regulate the export of items with dual civilian and military use.

