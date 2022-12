China Vows To Drop Some Travel Tracking In COVID Rule Easing

A security guard keeps watch inside a booth displaying a temperature scan device and a travel QR code, outside an office building in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. China will drop a travel tracing requirement as part of an uncertain exit from its strict "zero-COVID" policies that have elicited widespread dissatisfaction. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

(AP) — China said it would stop tracking some travel, potentially reducing the likelihood people will be forced into quarantine for visiting COVID-19 hot spots that’s part of an uncertain exit from the strict pandemic policies that helped fuel widespread protests.

Once midnight hit Monday, the part of a smart phone app that recorded a person’s travel between cities and provinces showed an out-of-service message.

Another app used to restrict the movement of those who test positive or enter an area with a recent outbreak remains in effect. The move follows the government’s dramatic announcement last week that it was ending many of the strictest measures that comes after three years during which it enforced some of the world’s tightest virus restrictions.