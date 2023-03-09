China’s Xi Calls For ‘more quickly elevating’ Armed Forces

(AP) — China’s leader Xi Jinping has called for “more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards.” That came in a speech to military delegates to the ceremonial parliament just days after just days after a top diplomat warned of the growing possibility of conflict between the sides if the the U.S. did not change course.
The program laid out by Xi dovetails with a number of national strategies already underway, including the “Made in China 2025” campaign to make China dominant in 10 key fields and a decades-old campaign for civilian-military integration in the economy.
A State Department spokesperson responded that Washington wants to “coexist responsibly” within the global trade and political system and has no intention of suppressing China.