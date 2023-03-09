China’s Xi Calls For ‘more quickly elevating’ Armed Forces

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force during the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Xi has called for "more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards," in a speech coming days after he warned the country was threatened by a U.S.-led campaign of "containment, encirclement and suppression of China." (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force during the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Xi has called for "more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards," in a speech coming days after he warned the country was threatened by a U.S.-led campaign of "containment, encirclement and suppression of China." (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP)

(AP) — China’s leader Xi Jinping has called for “more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards.” That came in a speech to military delegates to the ceremonial parliament just days after just days after a top diplomat warned of the growing possibility of conflict between the sides if the the U.S. did not change course.

The program laid out by Xi dovetails with a number of national strategies already underway, including the “Made in China 2025” campaign to make China dominant in 10 key fields and a decades-old campaign for civilian-military integration in the economy.

A State Department spokesperson responded that Washington wants to “coexist responsibly” within the global trade and political system and has no intention of suppressing China.