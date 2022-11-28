WORLD

China’s Xi Faces Threat From Public Anger Over ‘zero COVID’

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping waves at an event to introduce new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 23, 2022. Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s possible leader for life, Xi is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his draconian “zero-COVID” program that will soon enter its fourth year. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

(AP) — Barely a month after granting himself a third five-year term as China’s leader, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger over his “zero COVID” policy. Demonstrators poured into the streets over the weekend in cities including Shanghai and Beijing, in protests unprecedented since the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. Most protesters focused their anger on restrictions that confine families to their homes for months and have been criticized as neither scientific or effective. But some also shouted for Xi and the Communist Party that has ruled China for 73 years to give up power.

 

