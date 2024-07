The Department of Homeland Security says over 100 Chinese migrants have been deported back to China. The department said Tuesday it put the migrants on a chartered flight over the weekend. It also said it continues to work with China to deter irregular migration and disrupt human smuggling.

More flights are in the works but no timetable was given. More than 37-thousand Chinese nationals were arrested trying to cross the southern border last year, ten times the number in 2022.