Chinese Hackers Breach Top U.S. Diplomats’ Email Accounts

Chinese hackers reportedly breached email accounts of top U.S. diplomats, including Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

The Wall Street Journal reports hackers also broke into the email accounts of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Daniel Kritenbrink, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia. He traveled to China with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month.

Blinken said he raised the issue of Chinese hacking when he met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi last week on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations regional meeting in Jakarta.