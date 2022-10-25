Chinese Officers Charged In Plot To Obstruct US Huawei Probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland, center, flanked by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, speaks to reporters as they announce charges against two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers for attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, at the Department of Justice in Washington, Monday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct the U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei. The Justice Department announced on Monday that the two men are charged with trying to direct a person they believed was a government cooperator to provide inside information about the Huawei investigation. But the person was a double agent, working with the FBI. Eleven other Chinese have been charged with various additional offenses that FBI Director Christopher Wray said show that China’s “economic assaults and their rights violations are part of the same problem.” Washington has long accused Beijing of meddling in U.S. political affairs and stealing secrets and intellectual property.