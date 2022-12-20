Chinese With Mild COVID Urged To Work As Restrictions Ease

(AP) — Several local governments in China have encouraged people with mild cases of COVID-19 to go to work this week. That’s another sign of the difficulty the country faces as its rollback of virus-containment measures sets off a wave of infections — and a growing number of deaths.
Health authorities reported Tuesday that five people died in the latest 24-hour period. That is fueling concern that the toll could rise sharply after the lifting of most “zero-COVID” restrictions.
The official toll likely understates the actual number, and it’s unclear how the unleashing of the virus will play out in China and whether the health care system can handle a surge in cases nationwide.