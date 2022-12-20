Chinese With Mild COVID Urged To Work As Restrictions Ease

Masked commuters walk through a walkway in between two subway stations as they head to work during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. China continues to adapt to an easing of strict virus containment regulations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

(AP) — Several local governments in China have encouraged people with mild cases of COVID-19 to go to work this week. That’s another sign of the difficulty the country faces as its rollback of virus-containment measures sets off a wave of infections — and a growing number of deaths.

Health authorities reported Tuesday that five people died in the latest 24-hour period. That is fueling concern that the toll could rise sharply after the lifting of most “zero-COVID” restrictions.

The official toll likely understates the actual number, and it’s unclear how the unleashing of the virus will play out in China and whether the health care system can handle a surge in cases nationwide.