Chip Roy Endorses DeSantis For President

File photo: Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, center, stands with other members of the House Freedom Caucus as he speaks during a press conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

File photo: Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, center, stands with other members of the House Freedom Caucus as he speaks during a press conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Texas Congressman Chip Roy is endorsing the Republican governor of Florida for President. The endorsement comes before Governor Ron DeSantis has officially announced he plans to run in 2024, although he’s considered to be a top contender for the Republican nomination.

In a statement Wednesday, Roy said the next president must be a “vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision and courage to chart a new course.” He said DeSantis is that leader. Meanwhile, former President Trump is considered to still be the party’s leading candidate.