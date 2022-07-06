Christians Strip Down At A South Texas Nudist Community

In this image provided by the Religion News Service , Bill and Misty Katz pose in front of their home at Nature's Resort on March 16, 2022, in Elsa, Texas. Bright orange letters welcome you to “Nature’s Resort.” Nothing looks amiss, except for what’s missing — clothing. (Jeremy Lindenfeld/Religion News Service via AP)

In this image provided by the Religion News Service , Bill and Misty Katz pose in front of their home at Nature's Resort on March 16, 2022, in Elsa, Texas. Bright orange letters welcome you to “Nature’s Resort.” Nothing looks amiss, except for what’s missing — clothing. (Jeremy Lindenfeld/Religion News Service via AP)

Outside the small Texas town of Elsa, a sheet metal fence surrounds a few acres of prime Rio Grande Valley land. Bright orange letters welcome you to “Nature’s Resort.” Nothing looks amiss, except for what’s missing — clothing.

Misty Katz, part owner of Nature’s Resort, is a nudist — and for as long as Katz has been a nudist, she has also been a Christian. Public nudity may seem antithetical to the modesty often promoted by churches, but not to Katz. “Believe it or not, we are modest,” she says. “We’re not adorning various parts of our bodies in a way that’s going to attract attention.”