Investigators are still working to pinpoint the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of an Edinburg man Christmas Eve.

Flames broke out in the home at East Schunior and 21st at around 5 p.m. and had trapped the man inside. Firefighters were able to pull him out, he was rushed to a local hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio where he died as a result of his burns.

Authorities haven’t yet released the name of the victim, who was in his 60’s.