A century-old Texas City church is selling its building. First Christian Church has been part of the community since its founding in 1922. Its pastor, Reverend Darnell Fennell, the church is not closing.

Fennell said he and church staff members decided to sell or lease the building at the corner of 21st Street North and Loop 197 after declining membership led to financial challenges. Fewer than 20 people typically attend Sunday services.