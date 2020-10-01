Church Vandal Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

A McAllen woman has pleaded not guilty to criminal mischief charges related to the defacing of three houses of worship in late May. 38-year-old Erica Garza is accused of spray-painting anti-religious and anti-semitic words and images on the front of the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

Garza is also accused of similarly vandalizing Temple Emanuel in McAllen and the Shiv Shakti Hindu Temple in Edinburg.

Investigators believe all three attacks happened in the early morning hours of May 26th. Garza is free on bonds totaling $40,000.