Circumstances Of Deadly UTV Rollover Near Lake Edinburg Under Investigation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Family, friends, and former Edinburg North classmates are grieving the deaths of two teenagers killed in a Thanksgiving weekend UTV accident. 18-year-old Jaidy Alcala and 17-year-old Leila Arias died after becoming trapped inside the utility task vehicle when it veered off a levee and rolled into a canal near Lake Edinburg Sunday night.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators believe Arias was operating the vehicle at the time. Deputies arriving on the scene were able to pull the women out, they were rushed to a hospital, but neither survived. Autopsies will be performed. Alcala and Arias had graduated from Edinburg North High School in May.

In a condolence statement from the Edinburg CISD, the district said grief counselors have been placed in the school to help students and staff cope with the sudden loss. Two other girls, ages 15 and 12, who were injured in the accident are recovering at home.