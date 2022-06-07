Cisneros, Ramirez To Seek Recounts Of Primary Runoff Results

Recounts are coming in two congressional races in the Rio Grande Valley. The second place finishers in the primary runoff elections for District 28 and 15 each said late Monday afternoon they will request a recount.

The county-certified results show Jessica Cisneros ended 281 votes behind Congressman Henry Cuellar in the District 28 race, while Ruben Ramirez had just 30 fewer votes than Michelle Vallejo in the District 15 contest.

The recount requests from Cisneros and Ramirez came shortly after the Texas Democratic Party canvassed the results from the May 24th primary runoffs.