One person has been cited in connection with a brush fire that charred more than 1-thousand acres in Starr County Friday.

The brush blaze was sparked by the person burning trash near the La Paloma subdivision east of Rio Grande City. Authorities cited the individual for burning trash on a day when it was advised not to because of dry and windy conditions.

The fire burned for several hours, destroying two structures. Smoke from the flames forced the closure of portions of Highway 83.