Cities Across The Country See Homeless Numbers Increasing

The Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates some 161-thousand American families with children experienced homelessness last year and the number is on the rise.

Some 72-thousand people in families with children were experiencing homelessness in 20 of the largest cities in the nation as of January, an almost 40-percent jump from a year earlier.

Research from the CDC found that homeless children are at higher risk of facing serious health conditions and are more susceptible to substance abuse and violence.

Every person experiencing chronic homelessness costs taxpayers almost 36-thousand annually. President Biden’s fiscal budget for 2024 proposes ten-point-three-billion dollars for homelessness assistance programs.