Citizen Feedback Wanted On Plan Outlining Long-Term Goals For Edinburg

Edinburg city leaders are putting out a call to residents to help them craft a comprehensive plan for how to shape the city over the next 18 years.

The 2040 Vision plan is the idea of Mayor Ramiro Garza, who wants to hear first-hand from citizens about what needs should be prioritized. Garza says the plan will address ways to improve economic development, drainage, roads, and overall infrastructure in all parts of the city.

The public input will be heard at the first of a series of Vision 2040 town hall meetings. It’s set for next Thursday at Edinburg City Hall.