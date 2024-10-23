City Controller Calls For Probe Of Fundraising At Mayor’s Event

City Controller Chris Hollins wants Mayor John Whitmire’s State of the City event to be included in any investigation of fundraising practices.

The mayor last week expressed concern over possible conflicts of interest regarding fundraising practices for an Investor Conference Hollins was hosting.

On Tuesday, Hollins filed a letter with the Houston City Council Ethics Committee and the Office of the Inspector General. The letter states that the fundraising model used for his conference was the same one used for Whitmire’s State of the City event.