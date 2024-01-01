City Councilman Arrested For DWI

San Antonio Councilman Marc Whyte is out on bond following his arrest for DWI on Friday night. Police pulled Whyte over after reportedly spotting him driving 80 miles per hour in a 65 zone on Northeast Loop 410. Whyte reportedly told officers he’d had three beers at three bars.

The 43-year-old councilman took over the District 10 seat after former Councilman Clayton Perry stepped down following a DWI charge just over a year ago. Whyte bonded out of jail on Saturday morning. He has a court date on January 30th.