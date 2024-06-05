City Employees Arrested In Drug Raids In Rio Grande City

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two Rio Grande City employees have been arrested amid a joint local and federal drug investigation.

Search warrants were served this week that led to the arrests of 55-year-old Ricardo Olivarez and 33-year-old Jason Martinez Jr. Olivarez worked as a crewman with the Public Works Department of Rio Grande City. Martinez was a crewman with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Both are charged with manufacturing and delivering illegal drugs.

Authorities also seized an undisclosed amount of narcotics. They did not say what type of drugs.