City Of Fort Worth Confirms Hack

The City of Fort Worth says hackers posted information from a secure system online. According to city officials, the hackers stole data from a website for work orders, but they did not take any sensitive information.

Investigators said the hackers used stolen login credentials to access the system and believe the attack was in response to Texas banning gender affirming care for minors. The hackers reportedly posted on social media that they wanted to “embarrass” Fort Worth and make a political statement.