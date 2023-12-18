City Of Harlingen Accuses RGV Humane Society Of Misusing Funding

The City of Harlingen is withholding funding for the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society, accusing the organization of lacking transparency and financial integrity.

A social media post from the city on Friday said the group’s 400-thousand-dollar funding request has been rejected over concerns about misuse of taxpayer money. Harlingen officials say they will search for an “honest, transparent and compassionate” organization to take over animal shelter services in the city.

The Humane Society stopped accepting animals from the city late Friday afternoon. A spokesperson denied the accusations made by the city, calling them “categorically false.”