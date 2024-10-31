City Of Harlingen Launching New Effort To Save Valle Vista Mall

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Is there a future for Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen? There’s a new effort among city officials to ensure that there is.

The City Commission together with the Economic Development Corporation board have agreed to spearhead a redevelopment of the long-struggling mall. But EDC Executive Director Orlando Campos tells 710 KURV their first move has had to be to hire a property use attorney who must navigate the myriad legal documents and issues that are hampering their mall redevelopment effort. That process is expected to take about three months.

A New York-based retail investment group had purchased Valle Vista in 2018 but has been unsuccessful in bringing in enough new tenants to make the 40-year-old mall viable again, despite its prime location. It has been for sale since last year.