City Of Laredo Suing DHS To Prevent Transport Of More RGV Migrants

The City of Laredo is suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The city asked for an emergency hearing in federal court Friday. The city is specifically trying to stop the agency from sending refugees and family units that arrive in the U.S. through the Rio Grande Valley to Laredo for processing. The city says it can’t afford to foot the bill for sheltering an increased number of border crossers who test positive for COVID-19 and have to be held in quarantine for ten days before they can be released.