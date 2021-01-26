City Of McAllen Again Advising Exercisers To Avoid Bicentennial Extension Construction

McAllen city officials are again urging residents who are getting out to exercise to not do their running or biking in the construction zone of the Bicentennial Boulevard extension.

The area is marked “off limits” but joggers and bikers have been entering the area, and officials say residents are putting themselves in danger because workers operating heavy equipment may not be looking out for you since you’re not supposed to be there.

The city is extending Bicentennial Boulevard 2.8 miles to the north from Trenton Road to State Highway 107. The work is expected to continue for another couple of months.