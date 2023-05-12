City Of McAllen Joins Hidalgo, Cameron Counties In Issuing Disaster Declaration Amid Migrant Surge

tory by TIM SULLIVAN

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos has joined the judges of Hidalgo and Cameron counties in signing a disaster declaration in response to the huge numbers of migrants now crowding into McAllen in the wake of Title 42.

The two county judges signed their declarations Thursday, ahead of the lifting of COVID-related border-crossing restrictions. Villalobos did the same on Friday as more and more migrants began showing up in McAllen.

The officials emphasized there’s been no sudden rush across the border – that the declarations are intended to ensure resources are available to keep both residents and migrants safe. Meanwhile, Anzalduas Park in Mission has been activated as a migrant holding area.